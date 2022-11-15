MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly obtained video and audio clips document a social media model prior to her boyfriend’s fatal stabbing at their Miami high-rise, including interactions with police during a 2021 arrest, and prosecutors said she expressed what they described as homicidal ideas about the victim.

The footage obtained by 7News is part of evidence that prosecutors plan to show in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Tuesday as they make their case against Courtney Clenney.

A March 5 clip shows the defendant and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, nearly one month before, police said, the OnlyFans model fatally stabbed him at the upscale One Paraiso condominium.

At one point, cellphone video recorded by Obumseli captures audio of Clenney saying, “I’m actually [expletive] not having a good day where I actually, literally, [expletive] want to kill you, but you don’t take me seriously.”

7News also obtained police body camera video of the suspect’s domestic battery arrest in Las Vegas on July 27, 2021.

The video shows the couple’s hotel room in complete disarray.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers are seen asking Clenney into custody after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

“We’re going right to jail,” an officer is heard saying. “You’ll get to see a judge, and they’ll work you through the process.”

Obumseli is seen in tears upon learning his girlfriend will be arrested for allegedly throwing a glass at him earlier that night inside the messy hotel room.

Investigators said the couple had argued while on vacation in Vegas before the altercation became physical, and Clenney ended up behind bars.

The bodycam video also shows an officer questioning Obumseli.

“Has she ever tried to kill you?” the officer asked.

“No,” said Obumseli.

Obumseli was stabbed on April 3. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Clenney has been in jail since August awaiting trial. Her lawyers said she stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense, adding she had been abused and stalked by Obumseli prior to his death.

“She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, he came at her,” said Frank Prieto, one of Clenney’s attorneys.

But prosecutors argue she has been the violent abuser whose behavior was building toward that of a murderer. They said documented events like the bodycam video and the audio recording support their theory.

Clenney is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon to determine whether or not she will receive bond. She has been charged with second-degree murder.

