HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida community helped to give a show of support for people with autism.

The South Florida Autism Charter School hosted its 14th annual Walk and Safety Fair at its campus in Hialeah this weekend.

Hundreds of families, educators, students and leaders gathered for the high energy walk.

The event also featured marching band performances and other live entertainment.

The event highlighted inclusion, awareness, and access to available resources for those who need them.

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