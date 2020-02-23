Hundreds in downtown Miami protest Dominican Republic election mishap

MIAMI (WSVN) - As election issues continue in the Dominican Republic, hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration in downtown Miami.

Protesters who met Sunday at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard waved Dominican Republic flags, chanted and held up signs.

The protest comes after a system glitch in the Caribbean country suspended municipal elections last week.

“They tried to stop our democrats, so we have to fight for that,” said demonstrator Ronny Eusebio.

Officials in the Dominican Republic said they believe the failure was caused by several people tampering with the country’s electronic voting system.

Residents have been protesting since the system crashed. Demonstrations in solidarity with the country have also been taking place across the United States.

“Dominican Republic always is a great nation, so we need this corruption to go out from the, like they say here, from the White House, so we need better government to us,” said Eusebio.

Government officials in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have asked the Organization of American States to investigate the failure of the electronic voting system. They have also requested that the local justice department suspend its investigation to allow international organizations to take over.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.