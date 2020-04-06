How to find COVID-19 cases by zip code

As coronavirus cases continue to increase across Florida, the Department of Health added a new tool to help residents keep track of where cases are popping up by zip code.

To find the amount of confirmed cases in your zip code, simply go to the health department’s COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard.

On the bottom of the page, there will be several tabs — look for the one that reads, “Cases by Zip Code.”

Note: this works best from a desktop.

Counties can be selected on the right side or manually by clicking around the map.

7’s Brian Entin posted a short video demonstrating the process.

For everyone having issues – here is a tutorial video: pic.twitter.com/TjIWP4JTat — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 4, 2020

According to the dashboard, the zip codes in Miami-Dade with most cases are: 33157 (346 cases), 33143 (133 cases), 33142 (122 cases), 33136 (162 cases), 33012 (201 cases) and 33140 (215 cases).

The numbers are updated twice a day — at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

