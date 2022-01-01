PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Pinecrest sustained damage after a late night fire broke out, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 120th Street and 73rd Avenue at around midnight, Saturday.

Investigators said two vehicles caught fire and the flames spread to the roof of the house, leaving the structure seriously damaged.

Officials said the house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

