MIAMI (WSVN) - The protesters demanding democracy in Cuba added some high-profile political power to their cause. The top Republican in the House stopped by in Little Havana.

The delegation met in the heart of South Florida’s exile community demanding the president do more.

“I am here for one reason and one reason only: Freedom for Cuba,” said House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy made a stop in South Florida, speaking directly to a crowd at a rally in Little Havana.

“Mr. President, this isn’t about COVID. This is about communism,” McCarthy.

Leaders of the same party expressed their growing frustrations.

“What we’re all demanding is solidarity from the White House, action from the White House,” said Mario Diaz Balart. “As of now, it seems that they only want to listen to the folks who have been the apologists to the regime.”

Wednesday afternoon, they met privately along Calle Ocho before the rally.

“I just heard from a very powerful message that’s from one of the influencers where they have their families back in Cuba,” McCarthy said. “He said, ‘My mother and father have COVID. Don’t send medicine, send freedom.”

“I don’t care what President Biden says. I never do what President Biden says. I only care what he does,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

They say the first immediate step is making sure Cubans on the island stay connected online with the rest of the world.

“The administration has been saying over and over again that they have to think about it and that it’s not so easy restoring connectivity and providing Wi-Fi to the Cuban people, and it’s not true,” said Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

Cuban Americans attending the rally showed up, some wanted to hear what U.S. leaders plan to do for Cuba and its people.

“We’re still waiting. There’s not a lot of action,” said a protester.

“This isn’t a moment, this is a movement. We need to have the ability to have internet there now,” McCarthy said. “This shouldn’t be a Republican or Democratic issue. This is about all of freedom.”

