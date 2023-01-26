HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief has received a high honor.

Hollywood Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. first started with the police department in 1979.

Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution naming the police station after Rolle to honor his longstanding service. Council members then burst into applause, and attendees gave the police chief a standing ovation.

“I’m blessed. In all honesty, I’m blessed because I never thought this day would ever happen,” said Rolle. “This wasn’t my dream, but I’m honored and I’m blessed to make history again in a place where, in all honesty, years ago, when I was a little kid, I wasn’t wanted here, so I’m blessed.”

Rolle has served as Homestead’s top cop for the past 25 years. That makes him the longest currently-serving chief in all of Florida.

