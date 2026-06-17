HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was arrested this week after investigators accused him of molesting a teenage girl and showing her obscene material, authorities said.

Manuel DeJesus Chavecodelgado, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 16 and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

According to a Hialeah Police Special Victims Unit investigation, the allegations stem from incidents reported by the girl that allegedly occurred when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

Investigators said the incidents took place at residences in Hialeah and inside a vehicle owned by Delgado.

Police said the girl disclosed multiple incidents during a recorded interview, including allegations that Delgado inappropriately touched her and showed her explicit material on his cellphone.

Delgado was taken into custody early Wednesday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge signed an arrest warrant June 16 and set bond at $65,000.

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