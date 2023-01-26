MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for the 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach.

According to officials, two consecutive water samples taken by the health department came back with unacceptably high levels of enterococci

bacteria.

Officials advise people to refrain from swimming in the area until further notice, since contact with the water could pose an increased risk of illness.

