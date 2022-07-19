HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is accused of some bad and dangerous behavior while on vacation, after he was allegedly seen drinking and driving.

People were caught on camera in a moving car, singing along and taking a swig, as well as the driver. It’s a video of vacation shenanigans on the road labeled “Alaska.”

“I don’t want water. I want a drink,” sang a woman in a video.

There appears to be an open container of alcohol in the mix, and drinking and driving. The man driving in the video turned out to be a Hialeah Police officer.

The man behind the wheel clutching a bottle labeled “Jack Daniels Fire,” has been identified as officer Jorge Garcia. The video was posted to social media just over a year ago.

Someone discovered it on social media in late June and sent it straight to the Hialeah Police Department, calling out what appeared to be a law-breaking lawman.

The Police Department’s Professional Compliance Bureau responded via email, explaining “an investigation has been initiated.”

After 7News took a shot at getting additional information, Hialeah Police stated: “This continues to be an open and active investigation, so I cannot comment further. I will be more than glad to answer questions once it is closed.”

7News asked if officer Garcia is still on the streets during this investigation. As of last week, the Hialeah Police Department posted a picture of officer Garcia at an event on the department’s Instagram page on July 11.

Until Hialeah Police get a handle on the investigation and the outcome, there is no further information as of now.

More than one person sent the same video to Hialeah Police. It’s unclear how long the investigation will last.

