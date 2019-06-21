Hialeah apartment complex, vehicles vandalized in act of revenge against tow company

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a Hialeah apartment complex woke up to find their property vandalized.

Red spray paint covered the walls of Terrazas del Sol condominiums along the 2700 block of West 76th Street, sometime before 6 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a man, who did not which to be named, scrubbing paint from his car.

He said he’d been working on cleaning his vehicle since 6 a.m.

“Our hard work to have nice things,” he said, “and then somebody come and mess it up.”

The exact motive is unclear, but it appears someone took out their frustration on neighbors and a towing company.

“Alpine” was spray painted on several properties, possibly calling out Alpine Towing.

“101 buck” also covered the walls.

Neighbors said that’s what a tow costs in the community.

The vandalism left residents hoping to see some overnight security in an area that has seen trouble in the past.

“They tried to steal rims,” one resident said. “Four weeks later, this happens. Who knows what’s next?”

7News reached out to Alpine Towing for comment on the crime.

They said recently somebody in parking enforcement had their tires slashed.

When the tow truck drivers go into the complex, they said sometimes rocks are thrown at them.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

