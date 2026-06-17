SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity, together with its special partner, is celebrating a major milestone after constructing 100 homes in Miami-Dade County.

The organization and Baptist Health South Florida helped families build more than just houses in Southwest Miami-Dade. They are building stability, opportunity, and a place to call home for countless families.

“Habitat has done a wonderful thing by providing this opportunity. The program itself is amazing because it helps me to create a safe environment, a peaceful home for my family,” said a new homeowner.

Future homeowners grabbed their hard hats and hammers to put hundreds of hours in sweat equity alongside volunteers for months on end.

On Wednesday, it was finally move-in day.

The construction and staff were amazing. The way that they equipped you and advised you about the little things, especially the cosmetic stuff you may want to run out and call a contractor for, I don’t have to do that. This is just something I’m comfortable with, a portion to take care of myself,” said the new homeowner.

The program offers no-down-payment and zero-percent-interest mortgages, giving working families a path to homeownership at a time when affordable housing is hard to come by for many South Floridians.

“It’s a blessing. Every year that I have my house is a blessing. And walking around this home and meeting their owners, it’s like for the first time for me as well,” said a homeowner.

7News cameras, 100 keys hung on a board, representing the dozens of families who now have a safe place to call home.

Organizers said they are just getting started.

“There is no better feeling than working alongside a family that is working to help earn a home in a community, a home that they would never be able to afford on their own, but because of Habitat, they can. And it’s just magnificent,” said Calvin Babcock, Chairman of the Board at Baptist Hospital of Miami.

Since 2000, Baptist Health South Florida has contributed more than $7.8 million to the home-building effort.

Employees work side by side with future homeowners to help make the dream of owning a home a reality.

“It’s a great day of celebration here, not only for our homeowner, but also for Baptist and the hundredth house that they have sponsored. For the last 30 years, Baptist has not only been there financially, but thousands of volunteers have come out. And it’s really woven into their DNA, it’s not just a great organization, but their DNA is in the community, so we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with Baptist, and so grateful for all that they’ve done for us,” said Habitat for Humanity CEO Mario Artecona.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

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