AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Train passengers were ready to ride, as Brightline opened its newest station in Aventura.

Saturday’s big opening was held following a brief delay due to construction inspections.

The station, located at 19796 West Dixie Highway, provides 240 parking spaces, as well as complimentary shuttles to Aventura Mall.

Train fares start at $10 for a limited time, and parking spots start at $7.

