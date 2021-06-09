SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is speaking out on a shocking stand-off that occurred between a police officer and a driver she was trying to help on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident started with a woman trying to do the right thing by stopping to help a man who had just crashed, but what the driver did next got an off-duty officer involved.

It’s an alarming sight you don’t expect to see driving home.

But for Melissa Lifferth, she said what led to a cop whipping out his gun still has her shaken up.

“I was trying to save someone’s life and almost ended mine,” Lifferth said.

Miami-Dade Police tell us it all began at a Wawa in Southwest Miami-Dade, when the man behind the wheel of a silver Nissan crashed into a car sitting at a pump and then took off, heading north up the Turnpike before slamming into another driver, near Exit 16.

Lifferth and her friend witnessed the crash and tried to help, but their good deed was unwanted.

“As soon as I got within 5 or 10 feet of the vehicle, he started to floor the vehicle, attempting to hit me,” Lifferth said.

That’s when an off-duty police officer saw what happened and intervened, and things escalated.

“As soon as he tried to approach the vehicle, the driver then went towards the officer and tried to strike the officer,” Lifferth said. “The officer took out his weapon and started holding it to him, telling him to stop the vehicle. He did it a couple more times.”

A cellphone video showed the confrontation play out.

At one point the man attempts to drive towards the cop but gets stuck.

Police said he was eventually detained and underwent a medical evaluation.

Although Lifferth’s act of kindness didn’t quite go as planned, she said something good did come from this shocking situation.

“I’m glad at least someone was able to stop him because imagine if he could’ve gotten away. He could’ve injured more people,” Lifferth said.

Police said the man will be charged, but his charges have not been filed as of Wednesday night.

