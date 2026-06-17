MIAMI (WSVN) - The defense has rested in the case against a real estate mogul on trial for a 2022 deadly boat crash.

On the eighth day of George Pino’s trial, defense attorneys called additional witnesses to make their case that the crash was a tragic accident.

One of the first witnesses on the stand was a neurologist who described a concussion that Pino suffered in the crash which, his attorneys say, led to difficulties recalling the moments that led up to it.

Dr. Diana Barratt testified that Pino suffered from amnesia which could have caused him to make false statements after the incident.

“I know exactly what I saw and then he couldn’t come up with what he saw and then said, ‘It was really scary,'” she said.

But prosecutors pushed back against her claims.

“You never said to him, ‘Tell me how this crash happened?'” said prosecutor Laura Adams.

“No, I did not,” said Barratt.

After the doctor’s testimony, a survivor of the boat crash took the stand for a second time.

Carolina Monterrey watched body camera footage from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and testified that she saw Pino immediately after the crash.

“After watching that video, did you refresh your recollection that following the accident after the impact, you did in fact see Mr. Pino on the floor unconscious, bleeding?” said the defense attorney.

“Yes,” said Monterrey.

Throughout the trial, Pino’s defense attorneys have argued that high tide obstructed his view of the channel marker. Multiple witnesses have testified that Pino was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The 54-year-old Pino is on trial after he crashed his boat into a channel marker in Boca Chita Key, killing 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

On Wednesday, jurors were given the chance to hear from Pino himself, but the defendant turned down the chance to testify.

“I do not wish to testify,” Pino told the judge.

Shortly after his decision, his defense team rested its case.

State prosecutors then took the chance to call on Fernandez’s father, Andy, and Katy Puig’s father, Rudy, to take the stand as rebuttal witnesses.

Andy described what made him go to the sandbar on that Labor Day weekend with the Pinos.

“Did you have any plans to go out to the sandbar on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022?” said Adams.

“No,” said Andy.

“But you did?” said Adams.

“But I did,” said Andy.

“And why did you go?” said Adams.

“Because Lucy asked me to go,” said Andy.

Defense attorneys also got their chance to cross examine Andy.

“Did you send a text to Mr. Pino that said, ‘Billy’s on Sunday?'”

“Correct,” said Andy.

Rudy said his daughter’s life changed forever. The crash left Katy with permanent injuries.

“Is your daughter in the same condition now than she was when she went to Ocean Reef Club?” asked Adams.

“No, she’s not,” said Rudy.

The jury is expected to return on Monday for closing statements.

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