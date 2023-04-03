DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the hardest hit areas in the country, Arkansas, is now getting help from South Florida. Supplies are being packed and shipped.

At the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, they are prepared to respond whenever a disaster strikes.

“We have volunteers from the Miami area in our warehouse every week, packing boxes, either for active disasters or disasters that will happen,” said Emily Fullmer, vice president of operations at GEM.

Last week, GEM responded on the ground to the devastating tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

On Monday, they sent supplies and crews to Little Rock, Arkansas where more tornadoes ripped apart the community.

“Our team is meeting with the emergency operations center, the mayor’s office, local churches as they know the intimate needs of the community, and we will have distributions and boxes provided at shelters and hotels where residents might be displaced to,” said Kimberly Bentley, director of field operations at GEM.

A truck that was filled with necessity kits that included water, food and hygiene products, is heading Arkansas during the first few days after the storm.

“I’m surprised to see Ms. Bentley, she just walked into the office here at our emergency operations center, giving us aid, and we’re grateful,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said. “It’s one of those unexpected blessings.”

If you’d like to help GEM with what their doing in order for them to continue their mission, click here to donate or volunteer.

