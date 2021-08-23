MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Efforts to get people vaccinated are being stepped up, and incentives are being offered to some who get vaccinated at Florida Memorial University.

The college is hosting a vaccination drive open to the public at the campus wellness center.

All three vaccines will be offered Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students who sign up to receive their first dose will be entered in a raffle with the possibility of winning housing or a meal plan for one semester.

