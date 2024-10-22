FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Amendment Three is a citizen’s initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, joining 24 other states and the District of Columbia.

7News is taking a closer look at the amendment and breaking down what those who are for and against the proposed amendment are saying.

Here’s the first line of the proposed amendment:

“Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise […]”

But legal experts say there’s an important caveat.

“The average voter is going to think that by legalizing marijuana it will allow people to grow their own pot,” said Nova Southeastern University Law Professor Robert Jarvis. “And it does no such thing.”

Others argue, the legislature could pass a law allowing for homegrown, although that’s not likely.

The second sentence reads:

“Allows medical marijuana treatment centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories.”

The group “Vote No On 3” address it this way in it’s commercial.

“Gives special licenses to select corporations. They wrote it, they rigged it and they hope you’ll fall for it.”

“It’s not a monopoly bill, it requires companies to be licensed and doesn’t discriminate between Florida based or not Florida based companies. It is certainly true that this amendment is being bankrolled by large corporations that have huge, you know, stakes in the game,” said professor Robert Jarvis.

The advantage, those in favor say- is safety.

“This amendment will make sure there is an accessible supply of chemical grade, properly tested, unaffected, uncontaminated marijuana that can be purchased from a licensed dispensary, said Gordon Weekes, Public Defender at the Broward County Public Defender’s Office.

Those opposed, however, have other qualms:

“A fifteen year old will get their hands on marijuana. In fact I will tell you that you’re limiting a parent’s ability to teach their children and one of the tools was that it’s illegal, and now it will be refuted it’s no longer illegal,” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo

“It’s basically a license to have it anywhere you want. There are no time, place, and manner restrictions. This state will start to smell like marijuana in our towns and cities. It will reduce the quality of life,” said Rep. Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I think there is going to be significant zoning around where marijuana can be used; businesses will still have full authority to prohibit the use in their spaces where appropriate,” said Gordon Weekes.

The amendment also “does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use.”

That limit is three ounces.

Experts also employers can still require a drug test and not hire a candidate, based on the result.

“You know you do have to consider that,” said professor Robert Jarvis.

Those in favor say the sale of marijuana will bring in nearly $200 million in state and local taxes.

Those against it say it’s simply not worth the risk.

The amendment will have to pass with at least 60% of the vote.

