MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flagler Monument Island will be off limits to boaters over Memorial Day weekend as city officials work to combat recurring littering issues.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, May 23, and last through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 27.

City officials say the temporary closure is aimed at protecting the popular but uninhabited island from large crowds that have left behind significant trash in previous years.

Flagler Monument Island was also closed during the 2023 holiday weekend for the same reason.

While Miami Beach is taking action, City of Miami officials said they currently have no plans to close the spoil islands within their jurisdiction.



