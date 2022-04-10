WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hackers have targeted Florida International University, officials said.

University officials on Saturday notified students and staff that a ransomware group got a hold of sensitive data.

Officials said they are investigating.

In the message sent by the university, officials wrote, “There is no indication thus far that sensitive information has been compromised.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.