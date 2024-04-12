OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A first-alarm fire that spread through a junkyard in Opa-locka is now under control, rescue crews said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene along the 3400 block of Northwest 135th Street, at Everglades Recycling, Friday afternoon.

#MDFR is on scene of a #FirstAlarm fire at a recycling facility near 3400 block of NW 135 Street. Those around the area may experience smoky conditions. pic.twitter.com/zuN9Oye5GD — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) April 12, 2024

7Skyforce hovered above the scene at 4 p.m. as black smoke billowed from a pile of rubble at the junkyard. Firefighters were also seen attempting to douse the flames with water.

According to fire rescue officials, 15 units responded to the fire and used heavy machinery to locate the seed of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

