SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 123rd Avenue and 96th Street, Sunday

A firefighter had to use an ax to cut a hole through the roof to put out hot spots.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters said no one was home, but neighbors smelled the smoke and used a hose to keep the fire at bay.

No one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.

