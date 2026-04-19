NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire sparked a massive blaze in a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed to a home at 1900 Northwest 90th Street.

Firefighters said that the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the attic of the house.

Crews used ladders to get on the roof and get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but the family’s three dogs died in the fire.

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