DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to extinguish some flames that erupted on the roof of a restaurant in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Northwest 58th Street and 107th Avenue on Friday morning.

Video shared with 7News shows smoke and flames ripping from the business.

Officials said an air conditioning unit started the blaze.

Nobody was hurt.

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