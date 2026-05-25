SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire in West Kendall continues to burn on Memorial Day, and firefighters have been working around-the-clock to get the fire under control.

Flames broke out Sunday across from the Miami Executive Airport on Southwest 120th Street, near 137th Avenue.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire has scorched about 25 acres.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are tackling the fire with several engines.

Neighbors are cautious about the smoky conditions.

“There was smoke, a lot of smoke. I noticed when I came out since yesterday, the patio, everything, everywhere, there was smoke. You couldn’t even see,” said neighbor Richard Tobi.

The visibility was extremely bad at times, which made officers shut down 120th Street.

Officials continued asking people to avoid the area, and some avoided going outside altogether for their health.

“You can smell it, and I got birds and dogs, and I won’t let them out because of the smoke,” said Tobi.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.