Fire at North Miami motel triggers evacuation; no injuries

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A motel in North Miami was evacuated after, officials said, a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units reported to the scene of the structure fire at the Motel Seven near U.S. 441 and Northwest 134th Street, Saturday morning.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

