FHP trooper hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash on the Florida Turnpike sent a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital.

According to officials, the crash happened during the Police Officers Assistance Trust charity run, near Southwest 112th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday morning.

The trooper was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.