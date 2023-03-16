NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students got off on the right foot thanks to FedEx.

FedEx employees on Thursday were at Earlington Heights Elementary School in Northwest Miami-Dade to give out 200 pairs of free shoes to students.

“All throughout the United States, between the months of March and April, we’re going to be at 28 different schools, and we’ll have been delivering 8,400 pairs of shoes for children across the country,” said Stephanie Seberg, FedEx spokesperson for Operation Warm.

FedEx partnered with the non-profit called Operation Warm, which provides shoes and coats to kids in need across the country.

“What we can get, we’re grateful for it and we take it, so as long as we have people on the outside that are willing to come in, the doors of Earlington are always open,” said Jackson Nicolas, principal of the school.

The diverse international baccalaureate school welcomed the volunteers with open arms.

The students looked for the perfect fit and got to pick their favorite color.

Some students were so excited that they immediately kicked off their old shoes and put on their new sneakers.

“My favorite color is pink, and thank you so much for giving me my shoes,” a student said.

“It’s just so heartwarming to be with the kids and to get out, and what a beautiful school with such a warm welcome from this school,” Seberg said. “We’re just blessed to be here today.”

This is all part of FedEx’s 50 Days of Caring Initiative to celebrate their 50th year in business.

Through FedEx Cares, the company said they’ve helped more than 50 million people throughout the country.

