FDOH reports over 8,800 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,125,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,866 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 81 deaths.

There are now 257,857 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 120,166 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 72,708 and 3,821 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 58,127 hospital admissions statewide.

