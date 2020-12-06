FDOH reports over 8,200 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,058,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,177 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,058,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,229 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 93 deaths.

There are now 243,050 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 113,634 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 68,912, and 3,569 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 56,457 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.