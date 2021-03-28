FDOH reports over 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,178 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,044,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,865 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 36 deaths.

There are now 442,337 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 212,641 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 130,727, and 6,382 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,644 hospital admissions statewide.

