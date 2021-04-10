FDOH reports nearly 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,014 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,118,713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,817 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 46 deaths.

There are now 459,493 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 222,445 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 135,758 and 6,630 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.94%.

Health officials reported 86,894 hospital admissions statewide.

