FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Election Day will see some stepped-up security as the FBI said it would play a big role in keeping people safe as they head to the polls.

On Tuesday, the agency provided the media a tour of their command post in Miramar which will aim to keep people and the process safe from election crimes such as voter fraud and voter intimidation.

Inside the election command post, agents receive and investigate election crimes, allegations, and tips.

“That’s why this command post is here: to make sure that the election is fair and the civil rights of everyone in this country are protected for a free and fair election,” said FBI Miami Field Office Special Agent Ryan James. “Some of these crimes include ballot fraud, voter fraud, civil rights violation. The peoplehe command post will vet that information and work with our headquarters to coordinate the proper response, depending on the nature of that complaint.”

7News cameras captured dozens of computers and TV screens that will be monitoring the incoming tips.

James also spoke about the agency’s role in election security.

“The FBI is the law enforcement agency that has primary jurisdiction over investigating all election-related crimes. Some of these crimes include ballot fraud, voter fraud, civil rights violations, campaign finance violations, threats to election workers, and cybersecurity attacks on our election infrastructure. So we would ask the general public if anybody has information on those types of crimes, to call 800-CALL-FBI or go to TIPS.FBI.GOV,” he said.

The FBI said 56 field offices, like the one in Miramar, have been set up across the country. They also said part of the election security plan is keeping crowds under control and safe after the election results come in.

Security will also be stepped up at the watch parties where the top candidates for president will be watching the vote tally come in.

“If you are thinking about or planning on coming to our great city to cause problems, don’t do it,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James. “I want the public to know that our West Palm Beach Police Department is ready.”

At the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where former President Donald Trump will hold his election watch party, law enforcement at all levels will be securing the area.

Plans are already in place to accommodate an overflow crowd outside of the convention center and a space for protesters to voice their opposition.

“All in all, we’re expecting a smooth evening and we’re prepared to do whatever we need to do,” said West Palm Beach Police Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Thousands of miles away, in Washington D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her election watch party, security plans are also in place to have a safe night as the results roll in.

Cellphone video shows fences being installed near Harris’ residence ahead of Election Day as a precaution. Across D.C., businesses began boarding up as it remains unclear how people will react to the outcome of the presidential election.

Voters across Miami-Dade and Broward showed up during the early voting period. As of Monday at 10 p.m., over 680,000 Broward voters voted either early or by mail, totaling 60% of total eligible voters in the county.

In Miami-Dade, as of Monday at 10 p.m., over 880,000 voters had cast their ballots, totaling 57.7% of total eligible voters in the county.

Supervisor of Elections in both counties said that their job is to make sure everything goes smoothly on Election Day.

“You know, Twenty-five to up to maybe 35% of our voters that we have on the voter rolls are probably going to show up to vote on Tuesday, at least we hope so,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

“We’ve had a very smooth election so far and I measure that by our preparedness and also voters experience,” Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections, Christina White.

Scott said they are ready for the large crowd of voters coming to the polls on Tuesday and said there will be extra security in place.

“So we have a robust security plan in place but a lot of it will be invisible to the public because there’s a lot of people in terms of unmarked vehicles, in plain clothes police officers who are helping us to keep out polling places secure,” he said.

Polling precincts will open Tuesday at 7 a.m., and as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will still be able to cast your vote. Election Day voters need to vote at the precinct located on the voter card.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.