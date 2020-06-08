FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on suspect accused of burning Miami Police car

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man accused of burning a City of Miami Police car.

The FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the car ablaze on May 30.

Investigators said the incident happened after a day of peaceful protests in Downtown Miami turned violent.

The car was under Interstate 95 on the corner of Northwest Third Avenue and Fourth Street.

Investigators released photos of a man who they believe is responsible for the act. They show tattoos on his right arm.

No injuries were reported.

7News cameras captured the scorched vehicle as it was towed away.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said they have no trouble with peaceful protests, but destroying a patrol car is wrong, because ultimately taxpayers end up paying for it.

“You should be able to come out to the street and be heard and be angry and be there as long as you want to express yourself, and then you have someone that takes that kind of lawless act, and it essentially forces us to have that crowd dispersed,” he said. “Well that’s not right, but that person’s responsible for that, not us.”

The FBI released a statement that reads, “The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens.”

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). They can also go to fbi.gov/violence.

