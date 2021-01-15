Father of man fatally shot in Palmetto Bay pleads for information

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — The father of a South Florida man who was fatally gunned down in Palmetto Bay is seeking the public’s assistance to help police catch the shooter.

Miami-Dade Police are searching for the person who took the life of 22-year-old Aaron Nelson Swerdloff in Palmetto Bay, Wednesday.

His father, Jack Swerdloff, spoke with 7News on Friday. He said he and the rest of his family hope someone will come forward with information.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of information. The police are still working on the investigation and such, but we just don’t have much,” he said, “and we’re hoping people see the story and help.”

The shooting took place in the area of Southwest 176th Street and 92nd Avenue.

Swerdloff was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

