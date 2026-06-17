MIAMI (WSVN) - Portugal’s supporters watched their star player Cristiano Ronaldo lead his team to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the World Cup against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The soccer star returned to the World Cup for the sixth time and fans across South Florida couldn’t get enough of him.

“This is the last one for the [greatest of all time], so he’s gonna take it home,” said Portugal fan Rafael Martins.

“Ronaldo is great, a great player. The best of the best,” said Roger Norgueira, a Portugal fan. “Go Portugal!”

7News cameras captured fans at Bayfront Park’s fan fest jumping for joy when Portugal scored their first goal early in the game.

“We haven’t won a World Cup in many, many years. So this is gonna be great for us,” said Norgueira.

Fans at the watch party, showing off their red and green jersey and merchandise, saw the game on several massive LED screens, and enjoyed drinks and lively entertainment.

But they were met with some competition as fans of the Democratic Republic of Congo made their presence known as well.

“I love Ronaldo, but you know the Congo is playing, and there’s a Jamaican player! Big up, big up, big up,” said Lettea Colquhoun, a Democratic Republic of Congo fan.

A few miles away at Fritz and Frans in Coral Gables, the FIFA fiesta continued.

“He’s one of the best in the world. We watched Messi put on his fair share of goals, so hopefully today we see Ronaldo do his thing,” said Ivan Reyes, a team Portugal fan.

And at Old Lisbon, the Portuguese community watched on.

“We have the [greatest of all time] Ronaldo so I think we’re definitely gonna win this right now,” said a team Portugal fan.

After the match ended in a draw, Ronaldo walked off the pitch surrounded by supportive fans.

FIFA Fan Fest will have watch parties for the rest of the day’s matches, with doors closing after the end of the final match.

Portugal’s next game is set to kick off on June 23.

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