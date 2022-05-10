MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is sharing their pain, days after a fiery wreck claimed their loved one’s life. This comes after police arrested the driver, who they said, is responsible.

The victim’s family gathered with balloons and flowers over the weekend at the spot where 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar took her last breath. A few days later, in addition to grief, they are feeling anger, as they learn more about what happened early Friday morning.

“My sister, she was a good person,” said Roselande Auguste, the victim’s sister. “She love school, she love work. She don’t deserve that. She’s too good. She love her family.”

According to police, Shamonni Alexandre, the person who caused the fatal crash, was running from police and driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light in Miami.

Alexandre’s parents appeared in court Tuesday morning, but the 21-year-old did not.

Alexandre’s attorney asked the judge to set a standard bond that was much lower than what prosecutors asked for.

The bond was set at $25,000. She’s charged with driving with a suspended license causing death and vehicular homicide.

“Once they heard yesterday that this woman had seven outstanding tickets for doing exactly this, you know, that was just a gut punch to this family, and we want to try and find out why, that why was this young lady out on the streets driving around,” said Stephan Cain, Oriscar’s family attorney.

Attorneys for the victim’s family vowed to take a closer look at what led to the crash that took the life of a young woman who worked hard to help her family. They also said she was just weeks away from becoming a nurse.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Oriscar’s family to help cover funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

