NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is hoping for help in finding the driver who struck and killed their loved one on a South Florida highway.

“Whoever did it, they are heartless,” said Carol Brantley, the victim’s aunt​.

The family of Aaron Jones came together Tuesday after their world was torn apart.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Lacresha Jones, the victim’s mother. “I’m distraught. That was my oldest child.”

Jones is asking for help in finding the person responsible for the deadly hit-and-run that took the life of her 28-year-old son Aaron.

“He was a real loving person. He loved music. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for me and his siblings.”

It happened in Northwest Miami-Dade around 3:20 in the morning, Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Aaron was hit by a car going westbound on State Road 112, near Okeechobee Road. The driver never stopped.

“How could you strike somebody on the road? I could not even hit a dog and not render aid,” said Carol Brantley, the victim’s aunt. “How could you do that?”

“What if it was your son? What if it was your daughter?” said Robert Bozeman Jr., the victim’s cousin. “For someone to just leave them on the street.”

Aaron was eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition, and according to his family, he died Monday evening.

“My family were distraught because of it,” said Bozeman Jr.

“I’m hurting,” said Lakaiya Jones, the victim’s sister. “My siblings are hurting. My family is hurting.”

And now, they hope someone out there has information that could be lead law enforcement to whoever caused all this pain.

florida Highway Patrol said they are looking for a black Nissan with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

