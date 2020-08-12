Family escapes house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in a Southwest Miami-Dade has been forced out of their home by a fire.

The mother tried to put it out, but the flames just spread too quickly.

“Physical and material, we’re safe,” said Carol Hinsman.

Fighting back tears, Hinsman counted her blessings after she and her family escaped fast-moving flames that started in her young son’s bedroom.

“He was pretty shook up,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire sparked just before 2 p.m., Wednesday, at the home on Southwest 127th Path.

The mother quickly jumped into action, telling 7News when the alarms started going off, she began using their personal fire extinguisher to battle the blaze.

“That was my first attempt to go and fight the flames, but it quickly became something that was not for us to do,” she said.

Realizing it was too much to handle, Hinsman called 911 and got her family to safety.

“We took the best way out, which was to get my elderly mom, my pets, my kids and my husband,” she said.

Their home was badly burned. The fire destroyed two bedrooms, forcing the family to find another place to stay.

Hinsman was grateful they didn’t have to look too far.

“We have wonderful friends. Not only our neighbors are like family, so we have a choice of where to stay, and that’s more than we can ask for,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross is helping the family out.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.