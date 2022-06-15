(WSVN) - South Floridians got an education in the Everglades.

A survey revealed 95% of South Floridians don’t know where their drinking water comes from.

The Everglades Foundation Campaign wants to change that.

The organization was launched with the goal of teaching residents what is at risk if they are threatened.

The campaign is seeking to show how climate change threatens their freshwater supply.

The Everglades provides freshwater to 42% of Floridians. That’s a total of roughly 9 million people.

