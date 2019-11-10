Envoy Air flight makes emergency landing at MIA; no injuries

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An Envoy Air flight that had taken off from Miami International Airport was forced to turn around and has made a safe emergency landing, airport officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the airport, at around 6:15 p.m., Sunday.

According to MIA officials, the plane was heading to Greenville, South Carolina when the aircraft turned around and returned to Miami.

Officials said the aircraft landed safely at around 6:30 p.m.

There were 48 passengers on board. No one was hurt.

It remains unclear what caused the flight to turn around and return to South Florida.

It is also unclear whether passengers will have to wait for the aircraft to be repaired or whether they will be reboarded on a different plane.

Envoy Air is part of the American Airlines group. It was formerly known as American Eagle Airlines.

