SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered tree kangaroo received a checkup from Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials on Friday said 12-year-old Zayna, a Matschie’s tree kangaroo, received a wellness exam at the Zoo Miami Animal Hospital as part of a preventative medicine program.

The tree kangaroo’s checkup included X-rays, dental and eye exams, a tetanus shot and a pouch check.

Initial results show Zayna is in good health.

The marsupial has since hopped back to her habitat.

