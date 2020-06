SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed a new addition to its animal family: an endangered baby camel.

Zoo officials said the critically endangered Bactrian camel was born over the weekend and weighed in at just over 96 pounds.

The calf was given a neonatal exam the next day and appears to be doing well as it bonds alongside its mother.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.