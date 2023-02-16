NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-car crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 caused closures on the expressway.

Emergency vehicles blocked off four lanes of southbound I-95 at Southwest 125th Street, Thursday morning.

Drivers are forced to pass the blockage through the entrance ramp and the right shoulder.

Heavy delays are evident as it stretches back to the Golden Glades.

Commuters can take the express lanes on I-95 but traffic seems to be slow on that path as well.

An alternate route can be found on Biscayne Boulevard or US-441.

