CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The polls are officially open and its time to voice your choice, South Florida. Early voting begins today in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties.

Early voting for the 2024 general election runs through November 3 in all three counties.

As South Floridians head to the poll, presidential candidates try to find a stronghold in key battleground states.

Former President Donald Trump started his Sunday at a McDonalds fry station in Pennsylvania where he held an news conference and answered question through the drive-thru window , meanwhile Vice President Harris stopped at two suburban Atlanta churches as part of her “souls to the polls” campaign.

With election day just 15 days away, Florida voters will decided on several important issues: Ending the controversial and strict abortion ban after six weeks, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over, and electing the first sheriff in decades for Miami-Dade County.

During early voting, voters can visit any polling location to cast their ballot, however on election day voters can only visit their assigned precinct location.

Polls are open between 7a.m. and 7p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward.

And from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m. in Monroe.

Voters can also drop off their vote by mail ballots at early voting locations.

For a list of early voting dates, hours, and locations in Miami-Dade County, click here. For general information, click here.

For a list of early voting dates, hours, and locations in Broward County, click here. For general information, click here.

For a list of early voting dates, hours, and locations in Monroe County, click here. For general information, click here.

