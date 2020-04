MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is facing some new water restrictions.

The South Florida Water Management District has issued new guidelines due to drier than normal conditions.

Residents may water their lawns only two days out of the week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and no more than three-quarters of an inch to one inch of water is allowed.

