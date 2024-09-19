MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected drunk driver was deported by immigration officials to Honduras before he could stand trial for the deaths of three people.

The incident took place in 2022, when 26-year-old Erwin Rommel Recinos Zuniga, a Honduran national, was allegedly driving 126 miles per hour before crashing his vehicle into a gasoline station sign on West Flagler Street in Miami.

Paola Sabillon, her boyfriend Jason Meza, and his cousin Giselle Reyes were passengers at the time. They all died from their injuries.

“She was only 19 years old when she stopped living. She had dreams, and all that was taken away,” said Miriam Castillo, Sabillon’s sister.

Zuniga faced 10 charges, including three counts of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence manslaughter.

According to records, Zuniga was placed on house arrest while he waited for trial, against the family’s wishes. Immigration officials deported him on Sept. 6.

“We had no type of answers,” said Castillo.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement following Zuniga’s deportation.

Erwin Recinos Zuniga was an unlawfully present Honduran national who was removed Sept 6. by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The removal was pursuant to a final order signed by an immigration judge from the Executive Office of Immigration Review Aug. 27. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

7News obtained records that show Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation officials signed off on Zuniga’s release. The families of the victims believe that was a horrible mistake.

“Very mad, because how is someone who made a mistake that big, like, is still there?” said Castillo. “If we have to walk outside the courthouse, and if we have to make noise, we will make noise, because he has to come back. He has to come back, and he has to pay for what he did.”

The families of the victims were notified of the development six days later, when Zuniga failed to appear in court on the scheduled date.

Due to their shock by the news, the families went to Metro Justice Building on Thursday, to speak to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Shearon Cruz and the assistant state attorney. They demand answers on how that decision was made.

“Obviously, the state is demanding answers,” said Cruz.

“We are unable to provide any answers. The matter is being reviewed by the department,” said an attorney.

The assistant state attorney said they were never notified of any plans for Zuniga’s deportation.

“We have to work together and fix this,” said Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Christine Zahralban.

The judge and MDCR officials said they are investigating the matter. The investigation can take up to six months.

