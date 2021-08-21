SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a car crashed into a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the crash outside of Duffy’s Tavern Sports Grill along the 2100 block of Southwest 57th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Cellphone video showed the aftermath of the crash, as police surrounded the black Corvette that had crashed into the wall of the restaurant.

A witness said he heard the impact.

“All I heard was a skidding that just kept going and going, and then a bang,” he said. “That thing was really, really, really loud.”

According to investigators, the driver of the Corvette crashed into a van along the street, and then crashed into Duffy’s Tavern.

Another witness said he saw the sports car slam into the restaurant.

“The car is a total mess. It was this guy pinched inside the car,” he said.

As he started to run toward the vehicle, the witness said, it exploded.

“[I was] throwing the fire extinguisher into the car,” he said.

As police and rescue crews arrived, the witness said, he spotted the van down the street.

“It was another car. I think, I believe it’s a white van, upside down,” he said.

The driver of the Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van wobbled out of the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital.

Wayne Russell, the owner of Duffy’s Tavern said the Corvette crashed into the back office, and he just happened to walk away from his desk and into the bar to replenish the tills when it happened.

“I realized where it was, and then I turned around and looked at the office, where I’d just been. It came in through the office,” he said.

Russell said it was an act of God that saved his life.

“Sitting there, I would have been crushed. It’s as simple as that,” he said. “You see the angels behind my desk, so somebody was watching over me.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.