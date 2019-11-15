Driver killed after Brightline train hits SUV near Aventura

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a Brightline train struck an SUV near Aventura.

Video showed a white SUV crumpled against the front of a Brightline train near 200th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Northeast Miami-Dade, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

“This is horrible,” said Evelyn Harber who lives nearby.

Police said the train struck a moving car. The train hit and dragged the vehicle until eventually coming to a stop.

“That’s sad. I feel sorry for the family,” said Harber. “I have kids, and I drive Ives Dairy all the time. It’s really scary.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the female driver in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has caused heavy traffic in the area. Parts of West Dixie Highway have been closed.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

