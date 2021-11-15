MIAMI (WSVN) - A gunman triggered trouble on Interstate 95 in Miami, sending a man to the hospital, authorities said,

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was shot along the southbound lanes near Northwest 81st Street, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

The victim told investigators a black car pulled up next to him, and someone inside opened fire.

The victim’s car was hit seven times.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.